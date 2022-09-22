Donnie McPeak passed away on Sept. 19, 2022, at age 75.
The funeral service, conducted by Danny Sellars, is at 2 p.m. on Friday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment, which will be held in Cedar Grove Cemetery, will follow the service. Family will serve as pallbearers.
The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Friday from 1 p.m. until the service at 2 p.m.
Mr. McPeak was born in Wilson County on March 20, 1947, to Coy and Magdalene McPeak.
He was preceded in death by: his wife of 27 years, Betty McPeak; his parents; sisters, Margaret West, Coyalene Laine; and brother, George McPeak.
Donnie was a long-time member of Fairview Baptist Church.
He retired from TRW after 36 years.
He loved water sports, including riding his Sea-Doo, boating, fishing and skiing.
He also enjoyed shooting pool.
He is survived by: his daughter, Donita Doak; sons, Ken (Mi-Li) Nelson, James (Sarah) Nelson; grandchildren, Justin, Jessica, Allura, Kenslea, Kenadea, Zach, Jayme, Jarrett, Olivia, Julianne, Owen; along with several great-grandchildren.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
