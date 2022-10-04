With profound sadness we announce the passing of Dora McWilliams, our loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend.
Dora Lee Gaddis McWilliams, 96, of Mt. Juliet, passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2022, at Alive Hospice Nashville.
She was born in Nashville on July 31, 1926, the daughter of the late William Edward Gaddis and Nellie Mable Sanders Gaddis. She worked at Harvey’s Department Store for more than 20 years and was a homemaker. She was a member of the former Hillhurst Baptist Church in Nashville.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, James Cecil McWilliams; son, Michael McWilliams; brother, George Gaddis; and infant sister, Mary Gaddis.
She is survived by: her son, David (Doris) McWilliams; three grandchildren, Jeanna McWilliams, Jennifer (Brian) Barth, David McWilliams II; and three great-grandchildren, Robert (Michaela) Barth, Katelyn Barth, James McWilliams.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Spring Hill Cemetery in Madison, with John Ledford officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. until noon at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
