A funeral service for Dora Newsom Johnson will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2023, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with F.H. Gates officiating. Interment will be held at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Tuesday after 10 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Mrs. Johnson, 97, of Lebanon, passed away on Dec. 28, 2022, at Wilson Manor.
Born on June 19, 1925, in Wilson County, she was the daughter of the late Lebrun C. and Nellie Largent Newsom. She retired from Robertshaw LUX Time in 1987, and she was a member of Highland Heights Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Carlos “Buck” Johnson, on Oct. 23, 2002, and two sisters, Mary Heflin and Mildred Newsom.
She is survived by: her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa J. and Brian Wills; two grandsons, Ben (Carrie Ann) Wills, Daniel (Bethany) Wills; four great-grandchildren, Eli Willis, Eden Willis, Caleb Willis, Asher Wills; nephew, Ken (June) Heflin; and nieces, Patty Falkowski and Barbara Epley.
Honorary pallbearers are James Ashworth, Nancy Partlow, Joann Davenport and Jenny Chaffin.
Active Pallbearers: Ben Wills, Daniel Wills, Ken Heflin, Mike Vaughn, Ray Dinwiddie, and Robin Forrest
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Wilson Manor and Aveanna Hospice, and Kelly Case R.N., for their wonderful care.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
