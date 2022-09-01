Dorace “Sug” Johnson passed away on Aug. 28, 2022.
The funeral service, conducted by Rodney Haskin, is at 2 p.m. on Friday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment, which will be held in Cedar Grove Cemetery, will follow the service.
Pallbearers are Steve Carter, Manny Nogueira, Bubba Smith, Matthew Johnson, Phillip Allen, Josh Allen and David Johnson.
The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until the service at 2 p.m.
Dorace Janell Johnson was born in Athens, Alabama.
She enjoyed grandchildren, gospel music, and crafts. Her family named her “the best grandma ever.”
Dorace was a member of Temple Baptist Church for more than 55 years.
She is survived by: her daughter, Belinda Johnson; twin sister, Doris “Itchy” Johnson; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by: her husband, Rev. William F. Johnson; sons, Darrell Johnson, Timbo Johnson; daughters, Sheila Smith, Sharon Hawkes, Susan Yount; and grandchildren, Sandy Smith, Steven Yount, Courtney Smith and Kayla Smith.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.