Funeral services for Doris Ann Harlin Rosson, 81, of Lebanon, will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. from the chapel of Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home. Brody Ferrell and Terry Rosson will officiate, and interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and after 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Mrs. Rosson passed away on Jan. 16, 2022.
Mrs. Doris was born on March 7, 1940, to the late Frank Stratton Harlin and Ann Priscilla Allen Harlin.
She was a graduate of Lebanon High School and worked for many years as a medical assistant for Dr. Joe Frank Bryant.
Mrs. Rosson was also a very accomplished pianist and loved music. Over the years she accompanied numerous gospel quartets and singing groups. She also served many congregations as pianist, the latest of which was Webb’s Baptist Chapel.
She loved her family and loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and professed her faith in Him at an early age.
She was married on June 3, 1960, to Wayne Rosson, and they shared 59 years of marriage until the Lord called him home on Dec. 25, 2019.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she is preceded in death by her sister, Frankie Swink, and her sister-in-law, Virginia Harlin.
She is survived by: her children, Terry Wayne (Luann) Rosson, Sharon Lynette (Mark) Turner, Melissa Ann Lytle; grandchildren, Joshua (Christie) Turner, Catherine Alexandria (Dan) Wellendorf, Samuel Johnson, Madelyn Lytle; and great-grandson, Dax.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
