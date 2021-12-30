Dorothy Ann Hutchinson, 91, of Watertown, died on Dec. 27, 2021 at her home.
Born Nov. 29, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Floyd Vester Crook and Era Mai Dodd Crook.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Tommie Hutchinson, on June 30, 2006, and granddaughters, Latasha Ballew and Candice O’Neil.
Dorothy was a loving mother and homemaker who enjoyed gardening, canning, fishing, quilting and reading her Bible.
She attended Waters Edge Church in Watertown.
Dorothy is survived by: her children, Linda (Tony) Bilbrey, Wayne (Kristie) Hutchinson, Jo Ellen (Larry) Binion, Ricky (Darlene) Hutchinson, Janie Fischer, Tina (Jack) Orrand; grandchildren, Anthony Bilbrey (Deana), Lorrie Rodriguez (Pedro), Mendy Bilbrey, Rhonda Grisham (Johnny), Bobby Hutchinson (Darcey), T.J. Hutchinson (Amanda), Ladonya Croslin (Sammy), Kayla Hughes (Dylan), Staci Smith (Tyler), Amanda Woodard (Eric), Jennifer Cofield (Neil), Justin Orrand (Tiffany), Heather Fischer (Cody); 32 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Carolyn Parsley; along with nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Hunter Funeral Home, with visitation having been held from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 11 a.m. until the service time on Thursday.
Interment will be held at Prosperity Cemetery.
Hunter Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.