Dorothy “Dot” Nordstrom Reed, of Lebanon, passed away on Nov. 9, 2022, at 96 years old.
She was born on Aug. 5, 1926, in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of August and Verna Nordstrom.
In 1944, she graduated from East High School in Sioux City.
She is preceded in death by: her husband of 42 years, William Ernest Reed; son, Danny Reed; sister, Jane Nordstrom; stepbrother, Paul Nagel; granddaughter, Angie Heydel Walker; and great-grandson, Kaleb Reed.
She is survived by: children, Billy Reed (Ginger), Helen Reed Kasawne (Scott); and daughter-in-law, Carolyn Reed; grandchildren, Lora Heydel Ellis (Jason), Erik Reed (Katrina), Amber Reed Maasen (Trent), Tori Reed King (Ben), Lameese Kasawne Leatherwood (Chris) and Joshua Reed; great-grandchildren, Truman Tuck (Rose), Hunter Tuck (Kylie), Reed Walker (Jacye), Heather Woodward, Olivia Walker, Nicole King, Catherine King, Wyatt Maasen, Kaleigh Reed, Andre Leatherwood, Kyler Maasen, Kyra Reed, Bryson King, Jada Leatherwood, Ridge Maasen; and great-great-grandchildren, Beckham Walker, Levi Calleo, Willow Calleo, and Londyn Walker.
At age 16, during World War II, she had a summer job at a factory that was not air-conditioned, cracking eggs all day by hand to make powdered eggs to send to the soldiers.
Each evening, she made her way home by riding the streetcar line to her stop, then walking the remaining two miles. On one particular evening, no one was home when she arrived, so she laid down to rest. Upon waking, it was dark, but the moon was full, and as she admired it, the Lord revealed himself to her. The next morning, she was so thrilled that she skipped all the way to the streetcar line on her way to work. A moment never forgotten that shaped the remaining days of her life and all that had the privilege of knowing her.
She worked as a receptionist for Dr. O. Blank in Sioux City and then met her husband, who was in the Army and stationed at a nearby base. After marrying, he brought his bride home to Lebanon and started a family.
A member of Barton’s Creek Baptist Church, she was a faithful servant. Always ready for fun, she was a perfect match to teach children’s classes for girls, then teens and adults for 67 years. Dot served on several committees, was Women’s Missionary Union president, sang in the choir, led Youthiversity, led a group gathering at Fall Creek Falls, and was the pitcher for the Creek women’s softball team. She had as much fun, if not more, than anyone who attended any of these classes or events. Her face beamed with joy when reporting that, “We had a big turnout.”
She also served on the board for the Baptist Women’s Convention for several years. Other than church softball, she loved any competitive game, such as cards, horseshoes, tennis and bowling, just to name a few. By the time that the Atlanta Braves won the World Series in 2021, she had all her family and friends cheering right along with her.
Outside of her family, church and local activities, many others in Lebanon knew her when she was the bookkeeper at B & C Grocery store for eight years, owned and operated the Ornate Shop on the Lebanon square with Bobbye Manning for 10 years, or when she worked at Toshiba America for 21 years. “Mama Dot” retired from Toshiba but worked part time for American Greetings Card Company for 10 years until her retirement at age 85.
Mrs. Reed, Dorothy, Dort, Dot, Gan-Gan, Lil’ Mama or Mama Dot … regardless of the name you knew her by, if you knew her, she loved you well, and the joy that she found in all that she did was contagious.
Her favorite verse was John 1:1, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.”
Funeral services for Mrs. Reed will be 11 a,m. on Saturday at Barton’s Creek Baptist Church, with Erik Reed officiating. Interment will be held at Barton’s Creek Cemetery, with Jacob Colwell officiating. Visitation was held on Friday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home and on Saturday after 10 a.m. at the church.
Pallbearers are Trent Maasen, Chris Leatherwood, Ben King, Jason Ellis, Truman Tuck and Wyatt Maasen.
Honorary pallbearers are Billy Reed, Scott Kasawne, Josh Reed, Reed Walker, Hunter Tuck, Gary Aikens, Tex Barthel and Marvin Medlin.
Her special friends include Sandy Bumbalough, Betty Lou Lester, Marlys Nagel, Shirley and Tex Barthel, Gary and Pat Aikens, Kenneth and Lois Underwood, Margaret Wright, Joe and Donna Alsup, Colton Ragsdale, the retired Toshiba ladies, and her Barton’s Creek Baptist Church friends.
A special thanks goes out to those who took care of her, including Rose Tuck, Charlotte Bane, Jenny Loftin, Denise Chumney, Shandrai Shockley, Avalon Hospice, and also to Jason and Lora Ellis for living with Dot and caring for her over the final months.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
