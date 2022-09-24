Funeral service for Dorothy “Dot” Travis McPeak will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Charles McKnight, Hunter Hay, and Jim Yates officiating. Interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery at Norene.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and on Sunday after noon at Ligon & Bobo.
Mrs. McPeak, 88, of Norene, passed away at her home peacefully with her family on Sept. 22, 2022.
Born on Sept. 15, 1934, in Davidson County, she is the daughter of the late Merritt E. “Jack” and Anna Bell White Travis.
She retired from Lux Clock and was a homemaker.
She was a 1952 graduate of Watertown High School.
She was a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Lee “Bobo” McPeak on June 30, 2002, and a sister, Mildred Baker.
She is survived by: five children, Anita (Philip) Christian, Terry Lee (Helen) McPeak, Beverly (Monty) Granstaff, Joey (Felicia) McPeak, Julie Beth (Steve) Reece; 11 grandchildren, Justin (Madison) McPeak, Luke McPeak, Travis (Shelby) McPeak, Seth Granstaff, Caleb (Sarah) Granstaff, Benjamin Granstaff, Bo (Jamie) McDonald, Kaylabeth McDonald, Levi McPeak, Austyn Walls, Colby Walls; 10 great-grandchildren (and another due in February); along with several nieces and nephews.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
