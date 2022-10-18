Celebration of life services for Dorothy J. Reed will be held on Wednesday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Rev. Matthew Meridieth officiating. Visitation will be held at 11 a.m., with the service to follow at 1 p.m.
Mrs. Reed, 88, of Lebanon, passed away on Oct. 16, 2022.
Born on Dec. 27, 1933, in Smith County, she is the daughter of the late Phocian Dawson and John Lillie Parker Dawson.
She was a graduate of Gordonsville High School and worked at Commerce Union Bank until the birth of her first son, at which time she devoted herself entirely to her family, her greatest joy and accomplishment.
She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church and was an avid member of the Twin States Iris Society. Mrs. Reed’s irises were widely shared and still fill many gardens in Middle Tennessee.
Mrs. Reed was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and friend, always full of life and known for her spunk and playful pranks. She will be greatly missed, and the holidays will certainly never be the same.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband of more than 50 years, Kennard W. Reed; sisters, Jewel Bennett, Alma Conatser, Thelma Dawson, Joyce Gann, Flora Dean Dawson, Lera Bates, Hilda Marvelyne Place, Lorene Dawson Conatser; and one brother, Floyd Dawson.
Mrs. Reed and her husband, Kennard, were the last surviving siblings of their families.
She is survived by: her two devoted sons, Jeffrey (Mollie) Reed, Christopher (Teresa) Reed; and four cherished granddaughters, Abby Reed, Erin Reed, Caroline Reed and Catherine Reed.
Active pallbearers are David Earl Bates, Cody Gann, John Gann, Jason Ligon, Wayne Ligon, Bo Reed, Jeffrey Reed and Christopher Reed.
Memorials may be made to the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center.
The family expresses eternal gratitude to the many devoted individuals at Home Instead of Lebanon and the Villages of Murfreesboro for their steadfast love and care for Mrs. Reed in her later days.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
