Dot Raffield passed away on July 16, 2022, at age 86.
The memorial service, conducted by Johan McGregor, is at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Love’s Way Church.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 87F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 9, 2022 @ 8:12 am
Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 87F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 9, 2022 @ 8:12 am
Dot Raffield passed away on July 16, 2022, at age 86.
The memorial service, conducted by Johan McGregor, is at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Love’s Way Church.
Dorothy Jean Raffield was born in Forest Hill, Maryland, to Edith Ward and Russell A. Zealor.
She married Don Raffield, and together, they raised two children.
She loved the Lord and her church, Love’s Way Church.
She loved people, cooking, baking and homemaking.
She is survived by: her husband of 57 years, William “Don” Raffield; children, Missi Raffield, Donnie (Cindi) Raffield; grandchildren: Lea (Andrew) Collins, Sarah (Chris) Riley, Emily (Derek) Sage, Kim Raffield, Bethany (James) Evans; great-grandchildren, Brennan, Aislynn, Parker, Cora, Ellena, Gabriel, Eleanor; sister, Eleanor (Kenneth) Gilley; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Edith and Russell Zealor, and siblings, Hazel Clark, Gladys Jones, Emma Robinson, Margaret Diegert, Helen Deets and Kathryn Denbow.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.