Services for Dorothy McDaniel, 83, will be held on Saturday at noon at Living Word International Church in Nashville.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. She will be jointly funeralized and buried with her son, Franklin McDaniel. Interment will be conducted at Spring Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include: children, Silas (Pam) McDaniel, Lillie Mae (Donnie) Blaine, Kenneth (Tonya) McDaniel, Melody McDaniel; special grandchild, Jacqueline West McDaniel; grandchildren, Stevie (Susan) Blaine, Melissa Blaine, Crystal Blaine, Kenneth Blaine, Corey McDaniel, Isaiah McDaniel, Marshea Coplen; great-grandchildren, Devin Blaine, Jazzlyn Blaine, Isaiah Blaine, Donovan Montanaro, Nate Montanaro, Rihanna Montanaro, Maleek Blaine, Messiah Coplen; sister, Airlene Riggins; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. 615-444-3117
