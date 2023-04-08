Dorothy (O’Guin) Rumage

Dorothy (O’Guin) Rumage, of Watertown and the Norene community, passed away on April 1, 2023, at her home in Norene.

The funeral service, officiated by Rev. Jim Yates of Fall Creek Baptist Church, was held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment was in Hermitage Memorial Gardens at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The family received friends at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m.

