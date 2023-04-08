Dorothy (O’Guin) Rumage, of Watertown and the Norene community, passed away on April 1, 2023, at her home in Norene.
The funeral service, officiated by Rev. Jim Yates of Fall Creek Baptist Church, was held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment was in Hermitage Memorial Gardens at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The family received friends at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m.
“Miss Dot” — and “Mee-maw” as she was known by those who loved and knew her — was born in South Bend, Indiana, to B.J. and Clara Perkins on Sept. 19, 1929.
She went to high school in Harriman.
Miss Dot was a Christian and an active member of Fall Creek Baptist Church in Norene.
Mrs. Rumage is survived by: her daughter, Teresa (O’Guin) Ray of Lebanon; sons, William “Barney” (Linda) O’Guin of Norene, Tim O’Guin (Jeannie) of Lebanon; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by: her parents; a brother; husband, Bill O’Guin; second husband, James Rumage; and a son, Joseph O’Guin.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association by visiting www.act.alz.org online.
The family wishes to extend its gratitude to the Amedisys Hospice aides, nurses, and staff, and their personal thanks to all of the friends who assisted in her care, including Mary Mayo and Lynette Beetle.
Arrangements were entrusted to Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.
