Dorothy Partlow Chambers, 89, of Lebanon, passed away on Feb. 23, 2023, at Wilson Manor.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Herbert and Nan Partlow; husband, Robert Chambers; daughter, Debra Midgett; son, Tom Chambers; brothers, Herbert and Thomas Partlow; and sister, Nancy Whited.
She is survived by: her sons, Howard “Buck” (Judy) Chambers, David Chambers; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Chambers was a 1951 graduate of Lebanon High School and a member of First Baptist Church.
She was retired from the U.S. Post Office.
Visitation will be held at Partlow Funeral Chapel, located at 233 West Main St. in Lebanon, on Sunday from noon until 2 p.m., with the funeral service to follow. Chris Chambers will officiate, and interment will be in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Family will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society or the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Wilson Manor for the care of their mother during her time there.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
