Dorothy Reed Hughes, 91, of Lebanon passed away on Jan. 26, 2022, at her home.
Born on Oct. 27, 1930, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late William Henry Reed and Rebecca Johnson Reed.
She was a homemaker and a member of Barton’s Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband, Edward Hughes; sister, Lorene (Earl) Hedgepath; and two brothers, Ernest Reed and Cordell (Nina) Reed.
She is survived by: two children, Sam (Key) McKinney, Janet (Tony) Harris; sister-in-law, Dot Reed; and several grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, located at 241 West Main Street in Lebanon. Burial will be at Barton’s Creek Cemetery at a later time.
Memorials may be made to Harvest Sound Church by visiting www.harvest
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
