Funeral services for Dorothy Shelby Ruth will be held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2021, at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany in Lebanon, with Rev. Cynthia L. Seifert officiating.
Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Clarksville at a later date.
Visitation will be conducted from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Oct. 8 at the church.
Mrs. Ruth, 98, of Lebanon passed away Oct. 4, at Elmcroft in Lebanon.
Born Nov. 4, 1922, in Birmingham, Alabama, she is the daughter of the late Dr. Manton Leonard Shelby and Kathryn Stevens Shelby.
She was a 1940 graduate of Clarksville High School. She served in the WAVES, which was the women’s branch of the United States Naval Reserve, during World War II.
She was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany in Lebanon.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Stanley C. Ruth on Dec. 11, 2012.
Ligon and Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-2142
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.