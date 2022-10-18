A funeral service for Dorothy Winningham Grandstaff will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with David Young, Jason Swain, and Robert Wright officiating and memories from family and friends. Interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Norene. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Thursday after 11 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Miss Grandstaff, 73, of Lebanon, passed away on Oct. 12, 2022, at her home.
Dorothy Winningham Grandstaff was born in Jackson to Dorothy Elliston Winningham and Pierce Winningham, Jr., on Oct. 12, 1949. She had three older brothers — Pierce (also known as Sonny) Winningham III, Geoff Winningham, and David Winningham.
Dorothy attended Alexander Elementary School in Jackson, Parmer Elementary School in Nashville, and Hillsboro High School in Nashville. She graduated from David Lipscomb College in 1972 with a degree in elementary education.
After teaching one year at Middle Tennessee Christian School in Murfreesboro, she transferred to Gladeville Elementary in Wilson County, where she dedicated the next 31 years to teaching mostly fourth and fifth-grade students and forming lifelong friendships and memories in the Gladeville community.
Following her retirement in 2005, Dorothy extended her years of teaching service another 16 years by tutoring more than 200 students in her home.
Dorothy is pre-deceased by her parents — Pierce Winningham, Jr., and Dorothy Elliston Fajardo — and her brothers, Pierce Winningham III and David Winningham.
She leaves behind: her cherished daughter, Dorothy Marguerite (Meg) Wright; her precious grandchildren, Laura Catherine Wright, Robert Luke Wright; and her beloved older brother, Geoff Winningham. She also leaves behind many close friends who loved her as a sister and the countless students whose lives she touched through the years.
She will be deeply missed by all.
Pallbearers are Geoff Winningham, Jason Winningham, Ray Byrd, James Edwin Swain, Don Midgett and Robert Wright.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
