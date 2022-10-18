Dorothy Winningham Grandstaff

Dorothy Winningham Grandstaff

A funeral service for Dorothy Winningham Grandstaff will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with David Young, Jason Swain, and Robert Wright officiating and memories from family and friends. Interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Norene. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Thursday after 11 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.

Miss Grandstaff, 73, of Lebanon, passed away on Oct. 12, 2022, at her home.

