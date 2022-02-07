Dorris Ann Woodall, 70, of Nashville, passed away on Feb. 4, 2022.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Jimmie and Irene Woodall; sister, Emily Sue Woodall; and brother, Jimmy Woodall.
Her only surviving sibling is her sister, Alice Faye (Michael) Childress.
Miss Woodall was a 1969 graduate of Lebanon High School and a member of the Church of Christ.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until noon at the Partee House, located at 233 West Main St. in Lebanon.
Graveside services will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Barton’s Creek Cemetery.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
