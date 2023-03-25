Dorthy Sue Armstrong

Dorthy Sue Armstrong

Dorthy Sue Armstrong, 84, of Lebanon, passed away on March 20, 2023.

Miss Sue enjoyed sewing and was an amazing cook. She loved cooking biscuits, canning green beans, chow chow, all sorts of jelly, and relish.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.