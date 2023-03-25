Dorthy Sue Armstrong, 84, of Lebanon, passed away on March 20, 2023.
Miss Sue enjoyed sewing and was an amazing cook. She loved cooking biscuits, canning green beans, chow chow, all sorts of jelly, and relish.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Dorthy Sue Armstrong, 84, of Lebanon, passed away on March 20, 2023.
Miss Sue enjoyed sewing and was an amazing cook. She loved cooking biscuits, canning green beans, chow chow, all sorts of jelly, and relish.
She was a proud member of Gladeville Baptist Church.
She was a wonderful woman who will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earle and Mary Towns, and brother, Paul Towns.
She is survived by: her brother, Gary Towns; children, Steve (Angie) Barnes, Sonya (Butch) O’Neal, Shelia (Drew) Derosett; grandchildren, Steven, Brandi, Trey, Tommy “Bubba,” Beth, Joshua, Ashlee, Sarah, Callie, Abigale; 17 great-grandchildren; and her cocker spaniel, “Buddy”.
The visitation will be held on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
The graveside service will immediately follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens, with Bruce Grubbs officiating. Steven Barnes, Tommy Barnes, Trey O’Neal, Joshua O’Neal, Josh Dickson, Nicholas Milan, William Brady, and Cameron Brakebill will be serving as pallbearers, with Sue’s close friends, Debbie, Becky, Norma, Al, and Charlene serving as honorary pallbearers.
Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet has been entrusted with the care of Miss Sue Armstrong.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.