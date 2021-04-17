Former Wilson Central star Colton Dowell was named first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference in a vote of the league’s coaches and sports information directors, it was released Thursday.
A preseason All-OVC pick, Dowell lived up to the hype this spring for the Skyhawks by leading the OVC with 40 receptions while ranking second in the league with 459 yards and four touchdowns on the campaign. The Lebanon native ranked 21st nationally in both receiving touchdowns and receiving yards. The junior tallied 11.5 yards per reception and 65.6 yards per game — which ranked third in the OVC.
He tallied one 100-yard receiving performance in the season-finale with six catches for 105 yards and one touchdown against Tennessee Tech (Apr. 11). He also tallied a pair of touchdown receptions along with 59 yards against Southeast Missouri (Apr. 3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.