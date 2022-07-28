The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education (LSSD) has a single seat up for grabs in next week’s election.
Incumbent Mark Tomlinson is squaring off against challenger Belita McMurry-Fite.
Both candidates shared their reasons for running and offered a glimpse into how they would serve if elected.
Belita McMurry-Fite
McMurry-Fite leads the congregation at Heaven’s View Baptist Church in Lebanon, where she has served for 26 years. The Lebanon native sent all three of her biological children through the Lebanon Special School District. She also has an adopted child in pre-K.
The faith leader indicated that she feels a calling from God to run for the school board.
“I feel like this is my time to come to help make a change,” McMurry-Fite said. “For many years, people wanted me to run for various offices, even beyond the one I am running for now, but it was not the timing for me. Well, I believe the timing is now. My motto is that I am a voice for a better change. A lot of people I have spoken with say they are looking for a change, and I believe I am that change agent.”
As a pastor, McMurry-Fite said that she knows how to work with people.
“If elected, I would want to be able to work closely with my colleagues to see what we can do to come to common ground,” McMurry-Fite said. “I want to be able to listen to the children, to the parents, as well as to teachers. I want to be very hands-on. That is the main focus for me.”
Ensuring an equal voice for everyone drives McMurry-Fite’s mission.
“The children mean so much to me,” McMurry-Fite said. “I want the teachers to be able to have a voice. They are teaching our children every day, but a lot of things are stifling their voices … so they need to be compensated very well.”
Mark Tomlinson
As the incumbent in the race, Tomlinson points to his track record as evidence to why anyone should vote for him.
“I have been on the school board all these years,” Tomlinson said. “The LSSD runs very smoothly. We always try to take care of our teachers. They get pay raises every year, and they should. They are the most important part of the school system.”
As a school-board member, Tomlinson cast a vote in appointing the district’s latest director of schools.
“We have always done a good job, I feel like, of picking the director of schools,” Tomlinson said. “We now have the new director, Brian Hutto. I look forward to working with him.”
Tomlinson acknowledged that several controversial issues have plagued public education during the last couple of years, but he feels like the LSSD has insulated itself fairly well against those shortfalls. He trusts the district to provide a quality educational experience, having put his kids through the system. He has grandchildren there now.
Tomlinson indicated a concern about the growth that’s impacting the school district.
“A big concern is the growing pains we are going through,” Tomlinson said. “We are going to have to build another (elementary) school soon with all the people that are moving to Lebanon.”
Tomlinson commented that the district needs to continue taking care of its teachers.
