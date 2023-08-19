The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission approved on a new downtown district for Mt. Juliet during Thursday’s meeting.
They forwarded a positive recommendation on the $150-million development to the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners.
Lineberry Properties and Imagine1Company plan to build the district with a town center, a new city hall, a fire station, and a mixed-use space with more than 255 residential units.
Mt. Juliet’s downtown district would be built on North Mt. Juliet Road, East Hill Street, and Caldwell Street.
It will also include five restaurants, three retail outlets, a grocery store, two offices, and a city-owned parking lot.
Lineberry owns five of the eight acres where the development would be built. Mt. Juliet owns the other three, housing the current city hall and several other buildings.
During Thursday’s meeting, planning commissioner member Scott Hefner requested to remove his parcel in the northeastern side of the project. Hefner’s request would eliminate the 15 townhomes that would be part of Mt. Juliet’s new downtown district. He bought a new house near the development three months ago and did not want to sell it because he wanted to live closer to district 3.
Mt. Juliet City Attorney Gino Marchetti said that Hefner was transparent over his purchase of his new house.
Hefner said two of the city’s elected officials were against the project due to him being part of the application process for the development. He also stated that removing the parcel would help save hundreds of millions of dollars for Mt. Juliet.
“I don’t want to be the one who killed our deal for a new downtown,” said Hefner.
Hefner chose to recuse himself from voting on this district due to his involvement in the project.
Imagine1Company Partner Matt Gardner said that the city hall will be the project’s first phase.
He described the new city hall as the core of Mt. Juliet’s new downtown district.
Gardner added that the developers scaled down the city hall’s size to a 20,000-square-foot building after Mt. Juliet purchased a new facility for its public works and engineering department near Clemmons Road last June.
Numerous residents, including Skip Nipper, addressed their concerns over the traffic surrounding the new district.
Nipper, who is a designer’s assistant at Nipper’s Embroidery, (a local embroidery shop that has been in Mt. Juliet for more than 40 years), said that when residents come out of Nipper’s property, they have difficulty leaving when they head south.
Gardner assured that most of the short-term traffic will utilize the surface parking lot as residents come off East Hill Street, and for the office and retail users, they will come in off of Caldwell Street. For the multifamily tenants, they will come in off of East Hill Street.
“We really hope to create a fantastic heart for this city,” said Gardner. “Our team strongly believes that this project will improve the capacity of the city government while providing more residential and commercial opportunities for this city.”
