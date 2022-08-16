Funeral service for Dr. Bobby James Newbell will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation was held on Monday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will be held on Tuesday after 11 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Dr. Newbell, 51, of Huntsville, Alabama, passed away on Aug. 12, 2022.
Bob was born on Jan. 18, 1971, in Warren, Michigan. He was the only child of James Thomas Newbell and Vera Jean Stacy Newbell.
He married April Joy Crook of Lebanon on July 1, 1995. While they had no children they spoiled each of their pets as if they were children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Thomas Newbell and Vera Jean Newbell, and his sisters-in-law, Leah L. Grandstaff and Hannah Ruth Grandstaff.
Bob graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree from Cumberland University on Dec. 17, 1993. He then began his medical training at the University of Tennessee, Memphis, in July of 1994.
After graduating from UT Medical School in 1998, Bob went on to complete his residency in Family Practice at the University of Alabama Birmingham in Huntsville.
After a brief time in Cartersville, Georgia, Bob and his wife returned to Huntsville to start their own family practice office in Hazel Green. There, they spent the next 20 years working side by side at Hazel Green Family Practice.
In April of 2022, Bob and April sold their family practice in Hazel Green and retired. After retirement, Bob focused on his newfound hobby, electronics, as well as strengthening his mind by learning Latin.
Bob is survived by: his wife of 27 years, April Newbell. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Betty. He is also survived by: his in-laws, Joyce and J.T. Crook, P. Jay Crook, Anita Crook, Julie (Crook) and Wendell Barrett, and Franklin and Frances Grandstaff; niece and nephews, Kellie and Jonathan Grandstaff, S. Andrew Grandstaff; and great-niece, Lucy Jade Grandstaff. He is also survived by his aunt, Joann Newbell, and several cousins.
Bob will be greatly remembered for his sense of humor, his compassion, and his love for his wife. He was a good man, a good husband and provider, and a good friend.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to pet rescue facilities as Bob had such a love for pets.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
