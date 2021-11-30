Dr. Fred Donald Davis, Jr., 62, of Lebanon, passed away on Nov. 27, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Born on Oct. 16, 1959, in Greenville, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Barbara and Don Davis, Sr.
He is survived by: his wife of 27 years, Barbara Howell Davis; sister, Cindy Moore; daughter, Julie York; and sons, Jesse Davis (wife Heather) and James Howell (wife Hannah). He also has his granddaughters — Ashlyn, Addelyn and Diana — as well as his grandsons — Bryson, Caden and Greyson.
Dr. Davis was a local optometrist, a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, and well-loved by everyone that was lucky enough to meet him. Fred has received numerous accolades over the years, as well as helped countless people from all walks of life.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., followed by services, at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, which is located at 313 West Baddour Pkwy.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to the humane society to honor Dr. Davis’ love of animals.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-9393
