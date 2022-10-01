Dr. Stephen Minick Neely went to his heavenly home on on Sept. 27, 2022.
The son of the late Guy Morton and Elizabeth Seymour Neely, he was born on June 1, 1945, in Washington, D.C.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Dr. Stephen Minick Neely went to his heavenly home on on Sept. 27, 2022.
The son of the late Guy Morton and Elizabeth Seymour Neely, he was born on June 1, 1945, in Washington, D.C.
He is survived by: his wife of 38 years, Betty Lou; sons, John (Ali), Andrew (Dano); and granddaughter, Scottie.
He moved to Lebanon in 1980 and became the first orthopedic surgeon in Wilson County and surrounding areas.
He performed more than 10,000 total joints on people, who will forever remember his dedication and pursuit of excellence in their care.
How do you sum up the life of a husband, father, and friend like Steve? Anyone who knew him knows that you could hear his voice before you saw him. That voice was full of wisdom and knowledge, a fierce voice that fought for his family, friends and what he believed in.
Steve was an avid mineral collector, and his minerals are in museums around the world. During his many years of collecting, he made many friends, who became like family.
In the mineral community, he will always be remembered as a great collector in pursuit of perfection.
Steve Neely will forever be a name that draws people in to tell stories in our hometown and abroad.
Lastly, to his late dogs — Noah, Daisy, and Padamae — snuggle up tight to your daddy and keep him company till his family and friends see him again.
Rest in peace, love your family.
There will be a private family graveside service.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.