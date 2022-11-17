When Sarah Kopacko walked into American Jewelry in Mt. Juliet to see what she could sell her wedding rings for, owner Dwight Belew told her that he doesn’t purchase rings without a story.
Kopacko told Belew that she had two sons with Mitochondrial Disease, a terminal condition that has no treatment and no cure. The family is constantly trying new medications, some of which aren’t covered by insurance, and had to pay for the boys’ service dogs, so finances became tight quickly.
Kopacko has gone back to school to become a licensed massage therapist so that she can help supplement income.
As Kopacko was talking with Belew, she learned that his son had also had medical issues as a child and said that the two of them connected over that. Belew wasn’t willing to buy her ring, but he wanted to help her.
“Of course, I’m in tears, and Dwight is tearing up, and he said, ‘Let me call somebody real quick,’ and he picked up the phone and called Mr. Ken (Nelson, Jr.),” Kopacko said. “The next day, they had me come back to American Jewelry so that I could meet Ken and share the same story with him.”
Kopacko said that she went in just anticipating selling the ring. When she returned the next day, they gave her some money to help get the family through to the next pay period.
Within a week, she heard about a Friendsgiving event and the raffle. Whatever proceeds that come from the event, she was told that they wanted to give to her.
“Dwight ... there’s something special about that man,’ ” Kopacko said. “He immediately was like, ‘I need the story behind the ring before I just take the ring.’
“I can’t express my gratitude enough towards those two gentlemen.”
Nelson hosts an annual Friendsgiving event that helps raise money for people in need.
“It’s my same people that show up, whether they donate $20 or $100 or $500 ... they know it’s going to the right place, and they get their hearts touched,” Nelson said.
In the past, Nelson has conducted yearly Friendsgiving and Christmas parties, the Frozen Tundra Cornhole Tournament and Chili Cook-Off and Super Bowl parties. He also hosted a party for the recent University of Tennessee/University of Alabama football game.
“When God puts a family in front of me, then, we focus on that family ... we’ll do it for that family,” Nelson said.
When there’s no family to focus on, Nelson says that they give away $100 gift cards for people in the community. He finds people to help through the Lebanon Special School District. Nelson and his friends deliver the cards after the events.
Last month, Nelson and his friends raised more than $10,000 for an area senior center.
“We’re just very blessed, and we’re trying to give back,” Nelson said. “We’re not looking for a pat on the back, or a bunch of exposure. That’s not why we do it.”
The last two events that Nelson held benefitted Madeline Greenwood, who was paralyzed in a car accident in Florida when she was 21. They raffled off guns to raise $19,000 for her, and then everyone donated their guns back.
Those guns were then raffled off to raise another $4,200 at the party that Nelson hosted for the Tennessee/Alabama game.
“Any time that I can draw a crowd, then, I’m gonna do it for something or somebody, and I’m pretty good at drawing crowds,” Nelson said.
