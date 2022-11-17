When Sarah Kopacko walked into American Jewelry in Mt. Juliet to see what she could sell her wedding rings for, owner Dwight Belew told her that he doesn’t purchase rings without a story.

Kopacko told Belew that she had two sons with Mitochondrial Disease, a terminal condition that has no treatment and no cure. The family is constantly trying new medications, some of which aren’t covered by insurance, and had to pay for the boys’ service dogs, so finances became tight quickly.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.