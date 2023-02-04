Before there was a career, there was a little boy who grew up in Mt. Juliet and watched the fire trucks go by.
“I was like every little boy that grew up near a fire station,” Mt. Juliet Fire Chief Jamie Luffman said. “I saw the red trucks, and I was bit.”
After nearly 30 years working in fire service, Luffman has decided that it’s time to retire. Throughout his career, he’s worked his way from a firefighter to an assistant chief, until he became the chief of the Mt. Juliet Fire Department in 2014.
Before he began fighting fires, Luffman had tried to follow in the footsteps of his father and grandfather and go into business.
In 1994, he joined the DuPont as part of the industrial fire team, where he served Old Hickory for 17 years.
“I started my career in industrial firefighting, and in time, I was able to join up with Wilson County EMA (emergency medical assistance) and do municipal fire fighting,” Luffman said. “I’ve had the best of both over the last 30 years.”
One of the most memorable fires of Luffman’s career was the one that burnt down Mt. Juliet’s S & S Industries. It was the longest he’d ever been on a fire scene.
“That one (fire) was thousands of square feet in a warehouse full of combustible materials,” Luffman said. “It caught fire in the middle of the night, and I remember that we were on the scene for 15 and 1/2 hours actively fighting the fire. It was just manpower and water. It (the fire) had a pretty good foothold when we got there. It was 30-40% involved, and we were trying our best to head it off. But it had too big a headstart on us. It had too big of a fuel load, and we finally did put it out, but it was after an enormous amount of damage.”
Education, knowledge and experience have helped Luffman handle fires since the 1990s.
“There’s a degree out there called fire science and technology, and it’ll tell you all about fire behavior,” Luffman said. “But I’ve learned about it through years and years of training at the academy. I’ve learned just what fire will do given its environment, if it’s enclosed, if it’s in a square area, if it’s got angles, what it’ll do and how it will burn.”
Mt. Juliet had been talking about increasing the fire protection for the city, and commissioners decided to establish the Mt. Juliet Fire Department in 2013 with a combination of career and volunteer fire fighters.
Luffman pursued becoming the fire chief and was appointed to the position of assistant chief to Erin Kenney. When Kenney resigned in 2014, Luffman was assigned to be the interim chief.
“After a 90-day period, the commission and the city manager made me the official fire chief,” Luffman said. “It’s been a transition. I started at the bottom of the field and worked my way up.”
Throughout his career, the two most important things that Luffman has learned and taught others about fire are never let it get under you and never let it get behind you.
“If it gets behind you, it will cut off your escape,” Luffman said. “If it gets under you, then, it’s going to weaken whatever it is you’re on, and you’ll fall through. You need it to be in front of you so you can see it, read it, and fight it.”
With his last day approaching in March, Luffman is confident in regard to the standing of the department that he’s leaving behind.
“I’m proud of where this department is right now,” Luffman said. “I’m proud that the commission and the city management allowed me to hire the right people to put them in the right places so that this fire department will be successful going forward. I’ve got the right fire marshall. I’ve got the right EMS (emergency medical servies) chief. It’s rare to end your career where you see somebody who is in a position that they were absolutely positively were made for.”
Looking back to the little boy who dreamed of being a firefighter, Luffman had some words for his younger self.
“Just try and be the person that your mom and dad want you to be, no matter what you’re doing,” Luffman said. “Just make sure that you’re that person.”
