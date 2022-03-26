Dreams are tricky. It’s probably because there are so many types.
Some are happy, and everything is perfect. You’re rich. You’re thin. You’re smart. You make witty observations that would be perfect to include in a weekly humor column.
While the sun seems to be shining on everything you do in this dream, you think to yourself, “Hey, that was funny. I need to write about that next week.”
But then you wake up and realize the bag of M & M’s that you were snacking on last night has spilled into your bed; the alarm on your phone labeled “Pay Jacob’s tuition TODAY” is going off; and you forgot all the clever quips you wanted to remember.
I don’t even bother looking up what this dream means. I know what it means … not thin, not rich, not funny.
On the other end of the spectrum, some dreams are disturbing. They make no sense but are extremely convincing.
If someone died, you wake up thinking that really happened. You go through the entire day in a state of mourning. It’s post-dream PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder). You try to talk about it, but no one understands why you are crying about a dream where your pet ferret got hit by a car … because you don’t own a ferret, moron.
I once had a dream that my mom was alive. I walked into Clayborn’s Bakery (the home of her favorite doughnut). She was sitting at the booth closest to the wall. I approached her and said something like, “Mom, I’ve missed you so much.” When I finally got her attention, she asked me for more Sweet-N-Low packets.
I sat across from her sobbing uncontrollably while she continued to ignore me. From a distance, I heard a muffled voice saying “Vookkkiieeee.” I woke up to my husband shouting, “Becky, Becky, wake up.”
I was relieved that it was just a dream. It was nice to see mom again, but the fact that she didn’t recognize me was almost traumatizing enough to force me back into therapy.
Suspenseful/scary dreams are the worst. This type could be featured on an episode of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” … if all the main actors were taking LSD. In this type of dream, screams — no matter how loud you’re trying to be — sound like they must travel through quicksand.
I was on a cruise with my sisters a few months back, and on our first night on the ship, I had a doozy. I was talking so loud in my sleep that my sister Laura woke me up.
“What were you dreaming about,” she asked.
I replied, “It was horrible. I’m lying in this bed. Christopher Walken came into our room and tried to snuggle me.”
The words no sooner left my lips when I realized, “Wait, I really like Christopher Walken. Would one snuggle really have killed me?”
Speaking of ships, last night I dreamed that my kids and I were on a cruise. The boat was like a rescue vessel. Everything was water. There’s no land.
It was storming, and everyone is panicking. Passengers were wearing life vests over their evening gowns and suits. There was a Noah’s Ark/Titanic feel to the atmosphere. A group of musicians were on deck dressed in drag and lip syncing to Cher’s “Believe.”
While everyone is scurrying around, everyone can hear the voice of Julie from “The Love Boat” through the ship’s intercom. She announces that dinner is ready, and they will begin seating first-class passengers in 10 minutes.
Right away the first-class passengers stop scurrying, take off their life jackets, and proceed to the dining room. I start running to the other side of the boat because … A, I know I’m not a member of the first-class group, and B, I was keenly aware that this floating death trap would soon split in half … again, with the titanic vibe.
Before I make it, a rogue wave that looks 1,000-feet high crashes down. We flip a couple of times, and eventually, the boat rights itself. We soon wash up on the shores of Norway, but it’s also Dale Hollow Lake. In the next scene, I’m shopping in the now-defunct Sullivan’s Department Store, listening to a smartaleck 17-year-old tell me that they don’t carry my size while I try on earrings. And then, I woke up.
So today, I’m exhausted. I’m also irritated that I didn’t get that little twit fired after he made that crack about my chubby ears. Shortly, after this thought, I decide that I’ll never eat Crunch Berries before bed again.
This column is supposed to make zero sense … like our dreams.
Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com with comments.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.