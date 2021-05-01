Drennon pitches perfect game in Watertown win

WATERTOWN — Watertown celebrated Senior Night by dodging showers and run-ruling York Institute 11-0 Wednesday.
Jaina Drennon pitched a five-inning perfect for the Lady Tigers, retiring all 15 Lady Dragons who came to the plate, including six who struck out.
Watertown scored eight runs in the first inning and a run in each of the Lady Tigers three remaining at-bats.
Abby Cooper homered while Madi Reeder trip[led and Rachel Cromer doubled. Reeder, batting ninth, drove in three runs while Cooper had two RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.