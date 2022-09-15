The man driving the car involved in the fatal accident of a former Cumberland University football player is in custody on vehicular homicide charges.
The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team investigators announced the arrest of Jamir Johnson, 24, of Perry, Georgia, on Tuesday for his role in the Labor Day weekend incident that claimed the life of Marcus Webb, 22, of Atoka. Webb — who was in the front, passenger seat of the vehicle — played football for the Phoenix from 2018-21.
Johnson, a former Phoenix defensive back, is charged with vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assault. Three additional passengers, each with ties to Cumberland football, were in the Dodge Charger when it collided with a tree during the early-morning hours of Sept. 4.
Physicians at Vanderbilt University Medical Center treated Johnson for injuries sustained in the crash and discharged him five days later on Sept. 10.
One passenger, Brandon Pace Jr., of Donelson, remains in critical condition at Vanderbilt. He played for the Phoenix in the Saturday game before the accident later that night.
The other two passengers, Jeremiah Matthews, 20, and Lamar Childress, 22, both of Donelson, are reportedly in stable condition at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford.
Matthews is a defensive lineman, and Childress is a running back. Both are sophomores.
According to reports, Johnson was driving the Dodge Charger on East Clark Boulevard in Murfreesboro when the vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree.
Information obtained from the Murfreesboro Police Department indicated that speed may have been a “contributing factor” in the accident. Authorities reportedly discovered at least one open bottle of alcohol inside the vehicle.
During the preliminary investigation, multiple witnesses reportedly told law enforcement that the car’s headlights were off at the time of the wreck. However, since then, investigators have confirmed that the headlights were on.
Johnson is held on a $180,000 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and will appear before a Rutherford County General Sessions Court judge on Oct. 3.
