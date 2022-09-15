DRIVER CHARGED PHOTO

An accident that occurred during the early-morning hours of Sept. 4 killed a former Cumberland University football player. The driver has been charged with vehicular homicide.

The man driving the car involved in the fatal accident of a former Cumberland University football player is in custody on vehicular homicide charges.

The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team investigators announced the arrest of Jamir Johnson, 24, of Perry, Georgia, on Tuesday for his role in the Labor Day weekend incident that claimed the life of Marcus Webb, 22, of Atoka. Webb — who was in the front, passenger seat of the vehicle — played football for the Phoenix from 2018-21.

