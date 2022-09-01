A Wilson County Sheriff’s deputy arrived upon a passed-out driver on South Mt. Juliet Road over the weekend. When the driver woke up, he reportedly took off, led authorities on a high-speed pursuit, and managed to evade arrest on foot in the northern part of Mt. Juliet
According to a report from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, around 10:25 p.m., deputy Jonathan Garmon dispatched to South Mt. Juliet Road and Stewarts Ferry Pike about “a black Mazda sitting in the roadway with a driver passed out behind the wheel.”
Garmon made contact with the vehicle and observed an unresponsive, white male driver in a running car.
Reports indicate that the driver finally came to after multiple attempts to wake him up, and when he did, he showed signs of impairment.
Garmon asked him to open the door.
When the driver opened the door, reports indicated that his speech was slurred and that he was disoriented. The driver refused multiple requests to leave the vehicle and eventually drove off.
In doing so, the driver reportedly dragged Garmon, who was grasping the driver’s wrist, 10 feet down the road and also made contact with deputy Jacob O’Neal, who was also on scene.
The driver led authorities on a high-speed pursuit towards the Davidson County line, reportedly reaching speeds of up to 95 miles per hour. The pursuit briefly led deputies into Davidson County, where the driver took a left on to Old Nottingham Drive, a right on Winchester Drive, and eventually into a dead-end cul-de-sac.
To evade arrest, the driver turned around in the cul-de-sac and struck O’Neal’s patrol car in the left, front fender before reportedly driving “over the curb, striking a mailbox and multiple vehicles as he drove through peoples’ front yards.”
The driver returned to Hobson Pike and headed north toward Wilson County, reportedly driving without lights and on the opposite side of the road. Deputy Jonathan Storie was waiting back at the intersection of Stewarts Ferry Pike and South Mt. Juliet Road, where they deployed a spike that knocked out the Mazda’s front left tire. However, the driver maintained high rates of speed on the flat, making his way to the Providence area.
According to reports, the driver attempted to turn onto Interstate-40 westbound but was unsuccessful. They continued north on Mt. Juliet Road, making it to Highway 70, turning right, and heading back toward Lebanon.
O’Neal got alongside the driver, who reportedly turned his car into the deputy’s patrol vehicle.
When the driver reached the ballpark on Lebanon Road, he turned right into a field, where he drove the vehicle down the tree line. The driver reportedly jumped out of the car and fled east on foot.
Mt. Juliet Police Department was dispatched to the scene with a K-9 unit. Along with Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Mt. Juliet Police Department, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department searched for the subject but could not locate him.
Nashville Metro Police Department worked the scene at the addresses inside of Davidson County.
