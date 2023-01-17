A Lebanon Police Department officer was involved in an accident Friday evening.
At approximately 7 p.m., Officer Stacie Young was in a crash involving one other vehicle at the intersection of North Cumberland Street and East High Street. The initial indication after the crash was that both drivers sustained minor injuries. Young is not on leave for injuries or other circumstances following the accident.
