Lebanon Drug Bust

Drugs and a firearm were taken from a residence in Lebanon after a drug bust.

 Submitted

A drug bust was executed at a Lebanon residence Thursday.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, the residence at 603 CL Manier Street has been under investigation several times as a hub of drug related activity. Previously, the same address has been involved in drug use, drug arrest and drug related search warrants.

