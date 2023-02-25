Following an investigation that’s lasted approximately two months, the Lebanon Police Department executed a search at the Kwik-Sack Discount Tobacco and Beer convenience store, which is located on East High Street in Lebanon, on Tuesday.
The Lebanon Police Department seized 28 bottles of Tianeptine, commonly known as Zaza, a synthetic drug that’s illegal in Tennessee. Almost 400 individually-packaged legend drugs were also discovered behind the counter in the Kwik-Sack.
Legend drugs are non-narcotic prescription drugs that are illegal to sell without the proper licensing. Synthetic drugs like Zaza are manufactured to mimic the effects of prescription drugs.
Charges are pending an ongoing investigation.
“The investigation took a couple months,” Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer P.J. Hardy said. “We looked at several different things, made some purchases through some undercover folks and had enough there to get a search warrant.”
Both items were found in a cabinet behind the counter and are alleged to having been sold illegally, including to undercover operatives.
“Zaza is basically manufactured to mimic antidepressants,” Hardy said. “The state of Tennessee recognizes that it’s highly addictive, and I mean highly addictive. For folks that are already in a situation where they have an addictive personality or they have an addiction issue, this just makes it worse for them.”
The Lebanon Police Department has long since recognized the danger of synthetic drugs to the community and worked with other agencies and the state to ban them.
“Years ago, when synthetic drugs first came out, our department took a really strong stance on not allowing that stuff in the city,” Hardy said. “What was happening was we were having individuals, a lot of times teens, end up in ERs (emergency rooms) after going through a trauma, heart attacks and that sort of thing. The ER would run the normal battery of drug tests, and everything would come up negative. They couldn’t figure out what was going on, because the drug tests are designed to pick up traces of those known narcotics.”
Hardy said that questions have arisen to why an arrest was not made on the day that the search warrant was executed.
“Law enforcement basically has two ways to go about it,” Hardy said. “We can make an arrest on the scene, or, depending on the case, it may be better for us to seek indictments from a grand jury. It’s the same thing as an arrest, but it has a little bit more bite to the case if we can get it passed through the grand jury.”
If the indictment is handed out by the grand jury, then the case will go straight to criminal court rather than first going through general sessions.
