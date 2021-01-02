Duckwiler’s 26 lifts FCS boys

Max Duckwiler dropped in 26 points Wednesday night to lift Friendship Christian’s boys past visiting Ezell-Harding 75-56 in a makeup District 4-IIA game at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Ducxkwiler’s total included five 3-pointers and 7-of-8 free throws as the Commanders climbed to 4-3 for the season and 2-0 in the district going into today’s matinee against visiting Donelson Christian.
Ezell-Harding led for much of the first quarter until Casey Jones sank a triple from the wing to put the Commanders in front 11-9.
Riggs Rowe’s putback in the final seconds made it 13-9 going into the second quarter.
The Eagles cut a 15-9 deficit to 15-14 before 3s by Colby Jones and Duckwiler ignited a 13-0 run to put the Commanders in control 28-14.
Dillon Turner’s baseline drive and bounce pass to Casey Jones for a layup put Friendship in front 32-20 going into halftime.
The Commanders closed the third quarter with a 12-3 run to open a 58-41 cushion going into the fourth.
Colby Jones connected on three triples on his way to 16 points while Casey Jones added 11. Turner tossed in two threes on his way to eight while Dan Burruss scored six, Charley Carpenter four and Rowe and Cole Kring two apiece.
“It’s a really great group, but they’re young and they’re going to give me a lot of gray hair,” first-year Friendship coach Travis Kring said of his Commanders, who have just one senior and one junior who plays a lot of minutes. “But they play super hard. They battle. They compete. They love the game. And they play for each other. They’re fearless. They have a great motor. They play super hard, sometimes not real smart. But tonight, enough clicked at the right time.”
Cameron Hunt hit three triples and 6 of 10 free throws to lead Ezell-Harding with 21 points while Blake Dean drained five treys for most of his 18. Paul Nix knocked down 10 as the Eagles fell to 4-6, 1-4.
“That’s a fast, athletic, aggressive Ezell team,” Kring said. “We took them out of what they wanted to do. We made a bunch of shots and it’s great because we’re coming off a real disappointing effort last night (against Middle Tennessee Christian). They bounced back, resilient group.
“We’re freshmen and sophomores, so the future’s really bright here. I’m super excited about what we’re going to build. And we’re finding ways to win now. I thought it might take a little longer, but we’re finding ways to win now and these kids are building confidence, getting quality minutes in pressure-packed situations.”
