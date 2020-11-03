Don Dunning scored four touchdowns last Friday night as Friendship Christian finished the regular season on a roll with a 35-8 win over visiting Stone Memorial at Pirtle Field.
Dunning scored his first three touchdowns during the first 13:11 on runs of 2, 7 and 1 yards and capped his 105-yard night (on 24 carries) with another 1-yarder with just over a minute to play as the Commanders climbed to 7-2 going into this Friday’s 7 p.m. Division II playoff game at Pirtle against Jackson Christian.
Drew Porter broke the Dunning monopoly with a 25-yard touchdown catch from Kolby Gaines for a 21-0 lead going into the second quarter.
Stone Memorial got on the board just before halftime on a 5-yard pass to Quincy Hunter from Bryant Carter, who ran in the two-point conversion.
The Commanders committed no turnovers while Stone Memorial lost three fumbles and threw an interception, which was grabbed by Delanie Majors.
Friendship was already finished with its East Region schedule, which ended with the Commanders in a three-way tie for second place with King’s Academy and Middle Tennessee Christian after MTCS’ win at Bell Buckle Webb. FCS fell to the No. 4 seed and would have to go to West champion Davidson Academy for the second round with a win over Jackson Christian.
