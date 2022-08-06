It was an up-and-down night for Independents on the Wilson County Commission, many of whom were able to defeat Republican challengers, although not all were successful.
Wilson County commissioners Lauren Breeze (District 18) and Chris Dowell (District 15) each won reelection campaigns against challenges from Republican candidates.
In the race for Breeze’s district, the county commissioner defeated Terri Nicholson. Breeze received 461 votes to Nicholson’s 435 in one of the most closely-contested races of the night.
Early voting results had Nicholson ahead, but Breeze came from behind with Election Day numbers.
Breeze commented that she navigated Thursday with “cautious optimism” that her representation of district 18 would lead to reelection. Breeze added that she was a little nervous due to the “lower-than-expected voter turnout.”
“I watched each polling location’s numbers being reported and was so happy to see the support we received on Election Day,” Breeze said.
With voter’s renewed bid of confidence, Breeze indicated that she wanted to continue developing her rapport with other commissioners.
“My goal is to work successfully with my fellow commissioners and the mayor to continue my goals of fiscal responsibility and supporting our public servants,” Breeze said.
Meanwhile in his district, Dowell fended off a challenge from Republican Kevin Mack that was also close. Dowell received 354 votes to Mack’s 311.
Republican challenger Blake Hall defeated Independent Wilson County commissioner Sara Patton in the night’s only three-horse race, which included additional Independent Luke McPeak. Hall secured the commission seat with a vote tally of 411. McPeak received 274 votes, and Patton received 242.
Other county-commission races featuring election contests were district 1, the county’s northwestern-most district, in which Robert Fields defeated a challenge from Michelle Newton. Fields secured 474 votes to Newton’s 356.
Fields was at the community center in Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet on Thursday.
He said that no matter what happened, he would “be at church on Sunday.”
In district 6, which comprises northern-central Wilson County, Beth Bowman squared off against Kevin Graves for the vacated seat of outgoing county commissioner Kenny Reich. Bowman received 578 votes to Graves’ 303.
There was only one race for county commission that two Independent candidates solely contested. The incumbent Mike Kurtz (district 21) soundly defeated Reece Dowell by a near three-to-two margin. Kurtz received 184 total votes.
Write-in upset?
In the closest race of the night, Republican Glenn Denton and a write-in candidate appeared level after the votes came in. C.L. Williams ran a write-in campaign for the seat vacated by outgoing Wilson County commissioner Annette Stafford. After the tallying votes, results indicated a 108 count for Denton and 108 “write-in votes.” Of the 108 write-in ballots on Friday, 106 were cast for Williams.
Other new faces
There are several new Wilson County commissioners, but many are likely familiar faces in their communities.
In district 10, Mt. Juliet Police Department public information officer Capt. Tyler Chandler secured the seat after the May primary, defeating incumbent Dan Walker. He locked up the seat Thursday on a technicality.
Wilson County Emergency Management Agency Fire Chief Jeremy Hobbs will replace outgoing commissioner Sonja Robinson.
Haskell Evans will replace outgoing commissioner Terry Ashe. Jeremy Reich will take over where commissioner Sue Vanatta leaves off, and Danny Clark will be representing the seat vacated by commissioner Joy Bishop opting not to run again.
County trustee
In the race for county trustee, incumbent Jim Major defeated Independent challenger Charles Leeman. Major secured an additional term with 11,804 votes to Leeman’s 4,370 votes.
