ESTERO, Fla. — Ledarrius Brewer scored 17 of his 20 points after halftime and East Tennessee State topped Middle Tennessee, 57-43, at the Gulf Coast Showcase on Friday, giving coach Jason Shay his first victory as a head coach.
The Buccaneers (1-2) led 24-22 at the break, but broke way in the second half with Brewer shooting 6-for-12 down the stretch with three 3-pointers and two steals.
East Tennessee State scored 25 points off of 25 Middle Tennessee turnovers.
DeAndre Dishman had 10 points for the Blue Raiders (0-2).
Ruffin leads Omaha over MTSU on late foul shotsESTERO, Fla. — Marlon Ruffin hit a pair of foul shots with 1.2 seconds left to lift Omaha to a 60-59 win over Middle Tennessee on Thursday.
Ruffin finished with 18 points and Matt Pile had 16 for Omaha (1-1). Wanjang Tut added 10 points.
Donovan Sims had 14 points for the Blue Raiders (0-1). Jordan Davis added 13 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.