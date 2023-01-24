A funeral service for Earl Franklin “Bud” Grubbs Jr., will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home in Columbia, with Vince Greer officiating.
Interment will be held in Polk Memorial Gardens.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A funeral service for Earl Franklin “Bud” Grubbs Jr., will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home in Columbia, with Vince Greer officiating.
Interment will be held in Polk Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon on Tuesday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and at Oakes & Nichols on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.
Mr. Grubbs, 82, of Lebanon, passed away at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Jan. 21, 2023.
He was the son of the late Earl F. Grubbs, Sr., and Rosa Lee Hyle Grubbs of Columbia.
Bud grew up in Columbia, attended the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, and retired from Texas Eastern Transmission Corporation in Lebanon.
Bud and his wife, Nancy, enjoyed attending Fairview Church and participating in the Lebanon Senior Citizen Center activities, including country dancing, which is where they met.
He was an avid tournament bass fisherman and former member of the Cedar City Bassmasters Club.
He was recently preceded in death by his loving son, Steven D. Grubbs of Missouri.
He is survived by: his wife, Nancy; his son, Earl F. Grubbs III (and his wife, Lisa and their daughter) of Murfreesboro; his daughter, Bethany Ann Sullivan and her two sons and daughter of Mt. Juliet; granddaughter, Rosalee Grubbs of Missouri; and his sister, Sandra Grubbs of Columbia. He is also survived by: Nancy’s children, Cindy Lawson, Vikki Heydel; Nancy’s three grandsons; a granddaughter; and five great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Braden Sullivan, Jared Sullivan, Stephen Vick, Christopher Vick, Enrique Ponce and Antonio Ponce.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.