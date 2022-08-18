Earl Wesley Kolbe, 84, of Lebanon, died on Aug. 15, 2022, at Quality Care Health Center in Lebanon.
Born on Aug. 23, 1937, he was the son of the late Robert E. and Nancy Leota Welch.
Kolbe and was preceded in death by a brother, Walter Joe Kolbe.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a long-time employee of Universal Rack and was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church.
Earl is survived by: his wife, Delane Vantrease Kolbe; brother, James Robert Kolbe (and his wife, Ruby Jean); sister-in-law, Imogene Kolbe; brother-in-law, Danny Vantrease (and his wife, Nicola); nieces and nephews, Leanne George, Kelley Vantrease, Rebecca Cook, Jimmy Kolbe, Brenda Reece, Gina Patton, Nathan Kolbe, Lois Hall; along with a number of great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Hunter Funeral Home, with Nathan Kolbe officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the service time.
Pallbearers are Danny Vantrease, Kelley Vantrease, Paul George, Brandon George, Kenny Taylor and Jimmy Kolbe.
Interment at will be held at Poplar Hill Cemetery.
