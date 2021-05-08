Wildcats play final ‘home’ game at FCS
Wilson Central may have been in an unknown environment for Senior Day, but the Wildcats made the most of a bad situation by beating Community 5-2 Wednesday at Friendship Christian.
The Wildcats were forced from their campus field by an early-morning storm Tuesday which destroyed the scoreboard and tore down the center-field fence. Friendship offered the use of its field, which includes an artificial turf infield.
McKane Everett made like Friendship slugger Camden Hayslip by sending the first pitch he saw in the first inning over the right-field wall for a 2-0 Central lead. The Wildcats scored their other three runs in the third.
Wyatt Guethlein pitched four innings for the win, allowing both runs on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Luke Kinzer, Isaac Schafer and Michael Demonbreun each pitched an inning as the quartet allowed seven hits.
Central finished with five hits, including a double by Guethlein.
The Wildcats will face Beech at 2 p.m. today in the District 9-AAA tournament opener at Lebanon’s Brent Foster Field. Win or lose, they will play again, most likely Monday, against either Hendersonville, Portland or the host Blue Devils.
Watertown advances past 8-AA opening roundBAXTER — Watertown’s bats got cooking late as the Purple Tigers pulled away from Livingston Academy in an 8-1 win in the opening game of the District 8-AA baseball tournament at Upperman.
The teams were tied 1-1 when Mason Murrell singled in Kendal Bayse in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Brandon Watts’ two-run homer in the fifth made it 4-1. Brayden Cousino’s RBI double and run-scoring singles by Alec Whitlock and Carter Brown accounted for four scores in the sixth as Watertown advanced to today’s 4:30 p.m. winner’s bracket final against Cannon County or host Upperman.
Gage Vastola tripled and scored on Murrell’s single for a 1-0 lead in the second inning.
Livingston put together a walk and two singles to tie the score in the top of the third inning off Vastola, who pitched four innings for the win. Whitlock worked two frames and Watts one as the trio allowed four hits and struck out 10.
Watertown whacked 11 hits, including two each by Watts, Vastola, Murrell and K.J. Wood. Watts, Whitlock and Murrell drove in two runs apiece.
Fortner drives in six in Mt. Juliet’s regular-season finale
MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet got in a final tuneup for the District 9-AAA tournament by storming past Centennial 17-3 Wednesday on Senior Night.
Jack Fortner drove in six runs in an eight-run fourth inning on two hits, a homer and a single. Logan Baskin had three RBI on two singles from the No. 9 spot in the batting order. Seth Stevens drove in two runs, including the Bears’ first on a first-inning double. Colton Regen singled twice and doubled.
Regen pitched the first three innings for the win before Brady Young took over. The pair allowed three hits and five walks while striking out five.
The overall top seed for the district tournament, the Golden Bears will host a double-elimination bracket, hosting Station Camp at 3 p.m. today after Green Hill and Gallatin go at it at noon. Winners and losers are set to meet at 3 and 6 p.m. Sunday, weather permitting.
Blue Devils doubled up by Siegel
Lebanon outhit Siegel last Monday but lost to the visiting Stars 4-2 at Brent Foster Field.
Jackson Lea drew a bases-loaded walk to stake the Blue Devils to a 1-0 lead in the first inning.
But Siegel tied the game on an error in the second and took the lead with two runs in the third.
Easton Forsyth relieved starting pitcher Bryce Fuller in the third inning and took the loss. Blue Devil pitching allowed four hits.
Blue Devil batters had seven hits, including two each by Will Burruss and Carson Boles.
Lebanon outslugs Sycamore 19-11
PLEASANT VIEW — Lebanon won a 19-11 slugfest over host Sycamore last Saturday night despite allowing a six-run second inning by the War Eagles.
Jake Jewell blasted a three-run homer in the first inning and later picked up the win on the mound. Starter Elijah Shreeve and relievers Brett Bowman, Carson Boles and John Tomlinson also toed the rubber for Lebanon.
Lebanon outhit Sycamore 15-11. Boles, Copeland Bradford, Jackson Lea and Will Burruss each banged out two hits for the Blue Devils.
LHS loses final two 9-AAA outings
Lebanon finished its District 9-AAA schedule on a sputter with a 1-0 home loss to Hendersonville last Friday and a 4-3 setback at Station Camp on April 27.
Neither kept the Blue Devils from winning its division and hosting one of the double-elimination tournament brackets at Brent Foster Field beginning today.
Lebanon outhit Hendersonville 6-2, including a first-inning double by Eli Carson. But the Commandos scored in the bottom of the seventh off Easton Forsyth.
Starter Will Burruss allowed just one hit in 52/3 innings.
At Station Camp, the Bison broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning on an RBI double.
Carson Boles staked Lebanon to a 1-0 lead with a first-inning RBI single and a 3-3 tie in the fifth on a run-scoring double.
Station Camp scored three in the fourth on a bases-loaded triple.
Starter Bryce Fuller pitched 52/3 innings and took the loss, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out 13.
Boles banged out three hits and Jake Jewell two for the Blue Devils, who outhit the Bison 9-5.
