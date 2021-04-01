Early lead propels Central past Green Hill

MT. JULIET — Wilson Central scored three first-inning runs Tuesday and the Wildcats never looked back in their inaugural trip to Green Hill, downing the host Hawks 8-3.
The Wildcats followed with a run in the second and fifth innings and three in the sixth. Green Hill countered with one in the third and two in the sixth.
Tristan Lewis doubled and drove in three runs for Central. McKane Everett doubled as he, Isaac Schafer and Hunter Williams each had two of the Wildcats’ nine hits.
Adam Partin and Taylor doubled for half of the Hawks’ hits.
Wyatt Guethlein pitched the first 4 2/3 innings for the win, allowing an unearned run on two hits with four walks and nine strikeouts. Isaac Schafer tossed the final 2 1/3 frames.
The teams were to wrap up their District 9-AAA home-and-home series last night at Wilson Central, weather permitting.
Watertown breaks tie in third inning, beats MJCAMT. JULIET — Watertown broke a tie in the third inning and blew the game open with three runs in the seventh Tuesday as the Purple Tigers pulled away from Mt. Juliet Christian 8-2 at the Saints’ 2021 home field, Mt. Juliet Middle School.
Brandon Watts, who drew a bases-loaded walk during Watertown’s two-run first inning, and Carter Brown had RBI singles in the third as the Purple Tigers took a 4-2 lead. Mason Murrell, K.J. Wood and Brady Watts had RBI singles in the seventh.
Derrick Crouch singled in a Saints run in the second as Mt. Juliet Christian climbed into a 2-2 tie.
Alec Whitlock was credited with the win with two innings of relief of starter Charlie Mitchell. Kendal Bayse threw the final three frames as the trio allowed five hits and two walks while striking out six.
Gavin Misuraca pitched six innings and took the loss for the Saints before Tanner Hollingsworth covered the seventh, allowing nine hits total.
Brown and Brandon Watts each drove in two runs on two hits. Watts, Kaden Seay and Gage Vastola doubled.
Chase Smith doubled for the Saints.
This game was a homecoming of sorts for Watertown coach Mark Purvis, who coached on this field for years as Mt. Juliet High’s head coach before the current MJHS opened in 2008.
Commanders climb out of five-run hole to stop Station CampFriendship Christian climbed out an early five-run hole Tuesday and defeated visiting Station Camp 7-5.
The Bison scored four in the first inning and one in the second for a 5-0 lead. The Commanders came off the canvas for two in the third and righted their ship with five in the fourth as they climbed to 7-5 for the season.
Kolby Gaines drove in three runs and Jack Martin two as both doubled for Friendship. J.J. Pruneau and Max Duckwiler each singled twice.
Elijah Stockton relieved Duckwiler on the mound to start the third inning and pitched five scoreless innings of two-hit ball for the win. He walked tow and struck out three.
Friendship was scheduled to go to Beech last night, though weather may have prompted the game to be moved to FCS.
Mt. Juliet rolls to 9-2 win at RossviewCLARKSVILLE — Mt. Juliet spotted host Rossview a second-inning run Tuesday before taking command with four in the third, two in the fourth and three in the sixth of a 9-2 win.
Brett Shirley drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the score 1-1 in the third before Austin Hunley hit a two-run single to put Mt. Juliet ahead.
Hunley pitched four innings for the win, allowing two runs on three hits and no walks with five strikeouts. Hoyt Griner and Joey Losurdo closed out the game.
Bryce Holbrook and Jack Fortner each finished with two of Mt. Juliet’s seven hits. Seth Stevens tripled while Fortner and Logan Baskin doubled. Hunley and Fortner had two RBI apiece.
Tigers double up Saints 4-2WATERTOWN — Brandon Watts singled in the tiebreaking run in the bottom of the third inning and pitched five innings to get the decision in Watertown’s 4-2 win over Mt. Juliet Christian on Monday.
Watts’ ground single to left field scored K.J. Wood, who singled, stole second and moved to third on an error.
Alec Whitlock, who had two of the Tigers’ seven singles, reached on an infield hit which scored Kendal Bayse in the fourth.
Gage Vastola singled and scored on Brady Watts’ single in the sixth.
Watertown took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Bayse singled and eventually came home on an error.
Mt. Juliet Christian tied the score 1-1 in the top of the third when Derrick Crouch, Daniel Boehm and Noah Kleinmann put together a string of singles.
Crouch scored his second run of the day in the fifth when he reached on a bunt single and scored on Boehm’s double to right.
Boehm banged out three of the Saints’ nine hilts while Crouch collected two as Mt. Juliet Christian outhit Watertown 9-7.
Brandon Watts scattered eight hits in five innings for the win, striking out 10. Brayden Cousino worked the sixth and Bayse the seventh for the save.
Boehm pitched the full six innings for the Saints, walking four and striking out seven.
Commanders score late to win 11-8 slugfest over TrousdaleFriendship Christian put up a pair of four-run innings, the latter of which broke a late tie in an 11-8 triumph over visiting Trousdale County on Monday night.
The Commanders jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and were up 6-0 through two. But Trousdale County climbed back with a pair of three-spots in the fifth and sixth innings to even the score at 7-7.
Drew Porter and Noah Tidwell each drove in two runs on a single while Kolby Gaines also had two RBI but without a hit. Max Duckwiler drilled three singles and Camden Hayslip two. Jack Martin singled and doubled for Friendship’s only extra-base hit out of 12 total safeties as the Commanders climbed to 6-5 for the season going into last night’s home game against Station Camp.
Martin pitched three innings in relief of starter Hayslip and picked up the win. He was charged with seven runs, but with the Commanders committing five errors, only three were earned. Hayslip surrendered an unearned run in the third while allowing two hits and three walks with eight strikeouts.
Cameron Rankins had a double among his three hits and drove in three runs for the Yellow Jackets, who received two doubles and a single from Taylor Ellis as Trousdale County totaled eight hits in falling to 2-4.
Lebanon sweeps MJCA, SmyrnaWith Saturday’s storms ending the Wilson County Invitational early, Lebanon swept a home double header Friday, shutting out Mt. Juliet Christian 10-0 before stopping Smyrna 8-2 at Brent Foster Field.
Against MJCA, the Blue Devils jumped to a 6-0 lead in the first inning, added three in the fourth and walked off with a run-rule win with one in the fifth.
Jake Jewell doubled and drove in three runs for Lebanon while K.K. West had a single and two RBI. Braden Taylor singled twice while Ty Bailey doubled as the Blue Devils banged out seven hits.
Elijah Shreeve pitched three innings for the win, allowing two hits and four walks while striking out four. Braden Metzgar tossed the final two frames, surrendering a hit and two walks.
Against Smyrna, the Blue Devils broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the third inning and extended the lead with two runs each in the fourth and fifth frames, finishing with six singles.
Will Burruss drove in two runs on two singles. Leadoff batter Eli Carson had two hits and scored three times.
Nick Maggart pitched four innings of one-hit ball for the win. allowing a hit and five walks while striking out eight. Denton Dodson tossed the final two frames as the game was called after the top of the sixth due to the time limit. Dodson allowed a run on two hits and four walks.
