The election for local school boards and county offices is less than a month away. Early voting officially begins on Friday and lasts until July 30.
The August election and early voting period will also allow voters to cast their ballots for the Tennessee General Assembly members and primaries in federal elections.
There are four early voting locations in Wilson County, including the Wilson County Election Commission in Lebanon and the community centers in Gladeville, Watertown and Mt. Juliet.
The election commission office is located at 230 East Gay Street. The community center in Gladeville is at 95 McCreary Road. The community center in Watertown is at 8630 Sparta Pike, and the Mt. Juliet Community Center is located in Charlie Daniels Park, at 1075 Charlie Daniels Parkway.
Those locations will be open for early voting on weekdays from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. The sites will also be available on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Tennessee’s voter ID law requires poll workers to ask for photo identification at the polls.
Even if they are expired, a Tennessee driver’s license, a U.S. passport, a U.S. military ID, or a Tennessee handgun carry permit are permitted IDs to use for voting.
Voters who do not have a valid ID will be issued a provisional ballot, which will be counted if the voter returns to the Wilson County Election Commission within two business days after the election with a valid photo ID.
Individual voters will have registration cards with information about which county commission district, county school board zone, constable zone, state house of representatives district, state senate district and U.S. congressional district represent them.
Many local races are uncontested, but a few will see races decide on the new official.
Belita McMurry-Fite is challenging Lebanon Special School District board member Mark Tomlinson.
In the Wilson County Schools races, Beth Meyers will face incumbent Bill Robinson for zone 2. For the seat of the outgoing Linda Armistead in zone 4, Joseph Padilla will run against Dorothy Critchlow. Zone 6 will see a race between incumbent Kim McGee and Dalton Teel.
As for the Wilson County Commission, incumbents Robert Fields (district 1), Sara Patton (district 9), Chris Dowell (district 15), Lauren Breeze (district 18), Mike Kurtz (district 21) and Wendell Marlowe (district 22) face challengers in Michelle Newton (district 1), Blake Hall and Luke McPeak (district 9), Kevin Mack (district 15), Terri Nicholson (district 18), Reece Dowell (district 21), and Matt Wilson (district 22), respectively.
In district 6, Beth Bowman and Kevin Graves will contest Kenny Reich’s vacated seat.
