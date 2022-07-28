Early voting has become a tradition with many Wilson County voters.
Voting for the Aug. 4 Federal and State Republican and Democratic Primaries and the Wilson County General Election began on July 15 and ends on Saturday at all four early voting sites. There are four conveniently-situated early-voting locations.
“Voters in Wilson County have been taking advantage of early voting before each election to avoid lines, inclement weather or anything else that could keep them from casting their ballot,” said Wilson County Administrator of Elections Tammy Smith.
The Wilson County General Election ballot has the political party nominees that were elected on May 3 and all independent candidates for Circuit Court Judge Division I, Circuit Court Judge Division II, chancellor, criminal court judge, district attorney, public defender, county mayor, county commissioners in all 25 districts, county trustee, General Sessions Judge Division I, General Sessions Judge Division II, General Sessions Judge Division III, sheriff, circuit court clerk, county clerk, register of deeds, constables in all five zones, Wilson County School Board zones 2, 3, 4 and 6, and one member at-large for the Lebanon Special School District, along with 26 state judicial retention questions. Every voter receives the general election ballot.
Voters may, also, choose to vote in the Republican or Democratic primary elections for Tennessee governor, 5th or 6th District U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee State Senate, the 40th, 46th or 57th State House Districts, and State Republican or Democratic Executive Committeeman and Committeewoman.
The party nominees chosen in the May 3 primary are on the Wilson County General Election ballot, along with any independent candidates.
The winners of the Wilson County General Election will take office on Sept. 1, 2022.
The state and federal Republican and Democratic nominees chosen in this election will be on the general election ballot in November.
Sample ballots have been printed in local papers and are available at www.WilsonElections.com.
“This ballot is the longest one we’ve had in eight years,” Smith said. “We encourage voters to be familiar with the ballot before coming to vote and to review their choices on the ballot marking screen and on the printed ballot card before casting their vote.”
Historically, voter turnout for elections with comparable contests on the ballot has been about 29% of eligible voters. The most recent election on May 3 was the Republican and Democratic Wilson County primaries. The outcome of those elections was determined by 13% of the eligible voters in Wilson County. After the first full week of early voting, 4084 voters or 4% of eligible voters had cast ballots.
Casting a vote in Wilson County during the early-voting period or at a vote center on Election Day is an easy and enjoyable process. Voters that are registered in Wilson County need only bring their Tennessee or federally-issued photo identification (ID) to be eligible to vote. First-time voters in Wilson County may need a Tennessee ID with the correct address or another form of ID to vote. Questions about what ID is needed, about your registration and any other election-related matter can quickly be answered by calling the election commission office at 615-444-0216.
Early voting is available through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at all four early-voting sites. The four locations are the Election Commission office (located at 230 East Gay St. in Lebanon), the Watertown Community Center (8630 Sparta Pike in Watertown), Mt. Juliet Community Center (1075 Charlie Daniels Parkway in Mt. Juliet), and the Gladeville Community Center (95 McCrary Road in Gladeville).
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.