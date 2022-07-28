EARLY VOTING PHOTO

The Gladeville Community Center is one of four Wilson County locations — along with the Wilson County Election Commission, Watertown Community Center and Mt. Juliet Community Center — in which early voting will take place through this Saturday.

 Chandler Inions/Lebanon Democrat

Early voting has become a tradition with many Wilson County voters.

Voting for the Aug. 4 Federal and State Republican and Democratic Primaries and the Wilson County General Election began on July 15 and ends on Saturday at all four early voting sites. There are four conveniently-situated early-voting locations.

