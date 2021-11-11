Visitation for Earnest Ellison, Jr., will be held on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel.
Visitation on Friday will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at People’s Funeral Home in Athens, Alabama. A graveside service will be held on Saturday at noon at Thatch-Mann Cemetery in Athens, Alabama.
He was preceded in death by parents Ernest Malone and Dorothy Jean Ruffin.
Earnest leaves to cherish his memory: a loving and devoted wife, Melissa Bender Ellison of Nashville; children, Monica (Julian) Burgin of Trinity, Alabama, Porcha (Sancho Saint) Redus of Athens, Terrance Ellison of Harvest, Alabama; and grandchildren, Tailor Stewart of Houston, Texas, Myles Burgin of Trinity, Peyton Redus of Athens.
Earnest is survived by: siblings, Johnny Ruffin of Athens, Demetress (Xaviar) Haygood of Tanner, Alabama; siblings, Dwendow, E. Shane, David, Jackie, Michael, Darryl; aunt, Cleo Ellison of Chattanooga; devoted mother-in-law, Odelia Bender of Mt. Juliet; sisters-in-law, Vivian (Larry) Word of Mt. Juliet, Rochelle Hayes of Mt. Juliet, Cathy Bender of Hermitage, Bonnie Campbell of Old Hickory, Crystal (Kris) James of Powder Springs, Georgia; and brother-in-law, Michael (Carol) Thompson of Murfreesboro.
Earnest leaves behind a devoted niece, Kandace Walters of Tanner, and a devoted nephew, Eric Jefferson of Tanner. He also leaves a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Neuble Monument Home will be in charge of all of the services and arrangements. 615-444-3117
