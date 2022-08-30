The space at the southeast corner of College Street and East Main Street in Lebanon is poised for a significant facelift.
City officials are welcoming the prospect.
“That property has been vacant for quite a while,” said Tick Bryan, Lebanon city councilor. “It started out years ago as a convenience store gas station … but it has been an eyesore for a long time. ”
Lebanon Economic Development Director Sarah Haston indicated that she and the city were excited to see the redevelopment plans.
“This particular site has been vacant for a long time and was basically an abandoned construction site,” Haston said. “It’s going to be a great looking building, and working with Hal Bone is always a pleasure. It’s cool to see a new building that speaks to the architecture of our historic downtown square.”
Continued development on the east side of the city will only enhance the downtown.
“All of the new development on that east side of the square brings more people, shoppers and businesses,” Haston said. “Small businesses are the true heart of our community, and we appreciate Hal Bone’s continued investment in our city.”
Plans for the property, which is owned by Hal Bone Enterprises, LLC., include a complete reimagining of the space.
Blake Harper, in-house general counsel for Hal Bone and Associates, indicated that the project would be a mixed-use, residential and commercial building, with three retail units on the first floor.
The second floor will have a one-bedroom unit and a two-bedroom unit. What types of retail will go into the first story of the building are not known at this time.
“Hal (Bone) loves the city,” Harper said. “He wants to see something that is going to enhance the town square even more. I don’t think there is a preset type of business that will go in there.”
A planner at the Lebanon Planning Department, Kristy Barhite, mentioned that the design will aim to pattern the distinct architectural themes of the city’s downtown area.
Barhite explained that the plans are currently in the minor-site-plan phase, where it is reviewed by the Lebanon planning department. During that phase, the city makes recommendations and comments based on its assessment of the factors in play on a given piece of property.
“It depends on how long it takes to respond to the questions and our comments for when this gets approved,” Barhite said.
According to Zillow, the property was sold on Sept. 8, 2021. It was sold for $324,500.
