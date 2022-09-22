Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued a proclamation for the week of Sept. 11, 2022, acknowledging the work of direct support professionals (DSP).
DSP Week was a time to recognize and celebrate the significant contributions of an essential workforce. DSPs assist individuals living with disabilities or other special needs and help them to live more independently and be active in their community.
Throughout the week, Easterseals Tennessee, formerly Prospect, leadership showed its appreciation for the important contributions that DSPs make in implementing services such as personal assistance, in-home care, employment skills, daily living skills and transportation.
These valuable services enhance the lives of members supported.
Easterseals understands that DSPs are irreplaceable in providing effective, long-term supports and services.
As a profession, direct care work can be physically demanding and emotionally draining at times, but DSPs attempt to provide a crucial piece in the delivery of quality services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
