The week of Sept. 11 was Direct Support Professionals (DSP) Week in Tennessee. Renae Honeycutt (at left), who is a DSP, stands next to Easterseals Tennessee member Phillip.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued a proclamation for the week of Sept. 11, 2022, acknowledging the work of direct support professionals (DSP).

DSP Week was a time to recognize and celebrate the significant contributions of an essential workforce. DSPs assist individuals living with disabilities or other special needs and help them to live more independently and be active in their community.

