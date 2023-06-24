I get asked from time to time what is the easiest fruit to grow in Tennessee.
My favorite answer is, “(It’s) blackberries, because they grow in the ditches on the side of the interstate.”
When we have late frosts, we will have the potential to lose much of our tree fruit, but blackberries seem to never waver during the late frosts. They are heat tolerant and will grow great in our lovely Tennessee soil. One of their main requirements though is good drainage. If they sit in water for an extended period, they will not grow well and could potentially develop root rot.
Blackberries come in two main types, thorned and thornless. Growing them is a matter of preference, but most places only sell thornless cultivars today.
There are different canes that will grow on a blackberry. Floricane types will bear fruit on the cane that came up from last year. Once that cane produces fruit, then it will die, and the new one will grow up that will have fruit next year.
Excellent floricane cultivars include Natchez, Osage, and Ponca. Primocane will bear fruit on first-year canes, as well as the second year. If you are looking for primocane cultivars, look for Prime Ark 45, Prime Ark Horizon, or Prime Ark Freedom, which were all bred by the University of Arkansas.
Just keep in mind which type you buy so that you can prune accordingly. If you have new growth popping up from the ground in summer, then, that cane will have fruit next year.
When growing them, make sure you have some type of structure to support the canes once they have fruit. Most people will develop a type of trellis system to lay the canes on, or tie them on a piece of a wire.
Blackberries will perform better if planted in winter through late spring. Keep in mind that it will take them a year to get settled into your garden, but be patient.
If you want to expand your blackberry patch, allow some of the tips to lay on the ground. Those tips will form roots and develop into new plants.
They can also be rooted from root suckers that will pop up around the base of the plant.
Blackberries are an easy fruit to get started with, and if you can’t grow blackberries, then, maybe you should try another hobby.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture University of Tennessee-Tennessee State University Extension Agent in Wilson County, at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
