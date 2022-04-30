Graveside services for Eddie D. Neese, 72, was held on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Baird’s Grove Cemetery. Visitation was at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Neese and Bessie Fisher Muirhead.
Survivors include: his wife of 19 years, Carrie Hellen Neese; sisters, Gwen Knot of Columbia, Vanessa Jumper of Nashville, Gail Neese of Detroit, Michigan; two children, Marsha Muirhead of Detroit, Jeanette Muirhead of Lebanon; brothers, Brantalon Tyrell Carmichael of Nashville, Earl McMullen of Fayetteville, Ike Muirhead of Nashville, Ronnie Muirhead (who preceded him in death); step-children from a previous union, Tammy White; three grandchildren), Sylvia Dobson, James Smith, Maurice Smith (who preceded him in death); along with a host of step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins of whom he often mentioned.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
