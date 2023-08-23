Eddie Lynn Mathis, 72, of Watertown, died on Aug. 15, 2023, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon.
Born on April 20, 1951, he was the son of the late J. Bratten Mathis and Kathereen Armstrong Mathis and was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Larry Craddock.
Eddie was a 1969 graduate of Watertown High School and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee.
He retired from Goodyear Tire as sales and service manager and was affiliated with Round Lick Baptist Church.
Eddie is survived by: his wife, Joyce Walker Mathis; daughter, Tara (Randal) Harvey of Mt. Juliet; son, Travis Mathis of Watertown; sister, Nancy Craddock of Lebanon; niece, Kristy (Scott) Crook of Norene; nephew, Chad (Alex) Craddock of Lebanon; brothers and sisters-in-law; Coleman and Helen Walker, Kathleen and Bobby McCain, Carolyn Jackson, John and Kim Walker, Peggie and Don Vanhook, Cheryl and Mark Marsh; along with nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Hunter Funeral Home, with Jeff Blackwell and Kevin Harrison officiating. Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 11 a.m. until the service time on Thursday.
Hunter Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.