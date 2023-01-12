Edith Jewell Nation passed away peacefully on Jan. 9, 2023, at her home at the blessed age of 85 years.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Cordel Allen, Clint and Margaret Barlow; grandson, Bobby Nation; sisters, Daisy Reeves, Rose Fields; sisters-in-law, Mary Barlow, Lilly Bell Barlow; and brothers-in-law, Daniel Vanmeter, Carl Hunter and Stacey Reeves.
She is survived by: her husband of 63 years, Millard Nation; five sons, Walter (Judy) Nation, Gary (Candy) Nation, Tommy (Robin) Nation, Tony (Tammy) Nation, Jackie (Rhonda) Nation; 10 grandchildren, Randall (Kendra) Nation, Ashley Nation, Justin Nation, Nick Nation, Craig Williamson, Thomas (Clacey) Nation, Nikki Williamson, Jacob Williamson, Cody Nation, Miles Nation; seven great-grandchildren, Sara Nation, Ali Nation, Tyler Nation, Marco Hanna, Noah Hanna, Sarah Hanna, Jaxon Nation; one great-great-grandchild, Mya Carter; 14 brothers and sisters, Ray (Thelma) Barlow, Faye (David) Luna, Bill Barlow, Luella (Lewis) Denton, Aaron (Beverly) Barlow, Sue Hunter, Verna (Charlie) Scott, Sharon (Bill) Vanatta, Gail Vanmeter, Debra Marfuta, Donnie (Diane) Barlow, Rita Simmons, Robert Barlow, Betty Randolph; numerous nephews and nieces; and her furry companion, Abby.
She was the oldest of 17 children.
She married the love of her life, Millard, in 1959, and together, they raised five boys. She was deeply devoted to her family.
She had a green thumb and could make anything grow. She planted flowers and bushes anywhere she could dig a hole.
She was the kindest and sweetest person. She had a heart of gold and loved everybody. She always saw the good in everyone. She never met a stranger. She was the epitome of a virtuous woman. She was more precious than rubies.
She was loved by all who knew her. We are all heartbroken. She will be sorely missed.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday at Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown, with Ronnie Wayne Taylor officiating. Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Wednesday and from 10 a.m. until the service time Thursday.
Pallbearers are Randall Nation, Justin Nation, Thomas Nation, Jacob Williamson, Butch Barlow and John Furlow.
Burial will be at Barrett Cemetery in the Vine community.
Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown was entrusted with the arrangements.
