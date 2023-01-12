Edith Jewell Nation

Edith Jewell Nation

Edith Jewell Nation passed away peacefully on Jan. 9, 2023, at her home at the blessed age of 85 years.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Cordel Allen, Clint and Margaret Barlow; grandson, Bobby Nation; sisters, Daisy Reeves, Rose Fields; sisters-in-law, Mary Barlow, Lilly Bell Barlow; and brothers-in-law, Daniel Vanmeter, Carl Hunter and Stacey Reeves.

